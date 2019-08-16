Lathrop Investment Management Upped Acuity Brands (AYI) Position By $631,320; Shorts at NABTESCO TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAP (NCTKF) Lowered By 16.8%

NABTESCO CORP TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAP (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) had a decrease of 16.8% in short interest. NCTKF’s SI was 900,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.8% from 1.08 million shares previously. It closed at $26.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) stake by 8.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired 5,261 shares as Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)'s stock declined 7.00%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 68,957 shares with $8.28 million value, up from 63,696 last quarter. Acuity Brands Inc now has $4.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $121.65. About 244,155 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.52 billion. It operates through four divisions: Precision Equipment, Transport Equipment, Aircraft and Oil Hydraulic Equipment, and Industrial Equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Equipment segment offers high precision reducers and actuators, wafer transfer units, vacuum pumps, vacuum valves, vacuum devices, rapid prototyping systems, solar tracking equipment, and actuation units for industrial robots, machine tools, factory automation systems, electronic devices, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, automobiles, and home electronic appliances.

More recent Nabtesco Corporation (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nabtesco: Great Way To Play Booming Robotics Industry – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Motion Control Leader Nabtesco Moves Toward High Margin Service Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nabtesco Corp. ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2018 was also an interesting one.

