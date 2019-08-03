Lathrop Investment Management Trimmed By $660,958 Its Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Holding; Dillards (DDS) Sentiment Is 1.25

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) stake by 5.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 6,814 shares as Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)’s stock declined 5.12%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 125,872 shares with $12.22M value, down from 132,686 last quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc now has $5.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 290,141 shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61

Dillards Inc (DDS) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 84 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 67 decreased and sold their stakes in Dillards Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 15.23 million shares, down from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dillards Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 51 Increased: 40 New Position: 44.

The stock increased 3.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 401,901 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60

Horrell Capital Management Inc. holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. for 31,167 shares. Tyvor Capital Llc owns 65,517 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 0.85% invested in the company for 12,670 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Management Llc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 37,950 shares.

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail Operations and Construction. It has a 11.27 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Analysts await Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.63 EPS, down 530.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Dillard's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.74% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity. The insider MATTHEWS CHARLES W bought 1,000 shares worth $94,324.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.14M for 13.00 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.