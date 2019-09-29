Lathrop Investment Management Trimmed By $1.48 Million Its Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holding; Roper Industries (ROP) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Roper Industries Inc (ROP) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 284 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 247 reduced and sold their stock positions in Roper Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 95.01 million shares, down from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Roper Industries Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 32 to 29 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 228 Increased: 196 New Position: 88.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) stake by 7.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 5,045 shares as Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 61,235 shares with $18.04M value, down from 66,280 last quarter. Adobe Systems Inc now has $134.73B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Firsthand Capital Management Inc holds 20,000 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada has 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,997 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc owns 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,053 shares. Wisconsin Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,100 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt reported 0.43% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 4,666 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 0.5% or 686,715 shares. Hm Payson And invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company has 1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3.92 million shares. Earnest Prtn Lc has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 230 shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability owns 2,200 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 2,370 shares. The Iowa-based Btc Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.81% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 13.88% above currents $277.54 stock price. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. Argus Research maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, September 18. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $31000 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 18. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 18. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 27.88 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $36.88 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 33.05 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 17.63% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. for 239,244 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc Ny owns 691,624 shares or 12.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alleghany Corp De has 10.05% invested in the company for 527,998 shares. The Michigan-based Provident Investment Management Inc. has invested 6.32% in the stock. Akre Capital Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

