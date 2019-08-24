Lathrop Investment Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $493,740 as Market Value Rose; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holder New York State Common Retirement Fund Cut Stake by $1.43 Million as Share Price Declined

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 168,957 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93M, down from 173,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 54,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 677,700 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05 million, down from 732,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 5.39M shares traded or 17.04% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,885 shares to 100,147 shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI) by 47,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside State Bank & Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 17,656 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated owns 19.59 million shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa reported 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 80,108 are owned by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca. Swarthmore Incorporated holds 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5,475 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 78,778 shares. Virginia-based Markel has invested 0.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironwood Fin Llc holds 1,277 shares. The Wyoming-based Friess Associate Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Welch Group Limited Com has invested 3.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Mgmt Limited reported 203,040 shares or 6.58% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vista Partners has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,802 shares. Trustco Bankshares Corporation N Y accumulated 2.98% or 22,478 shares. Cypress Funds Llc, a California-based fund reported 289,000 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Management invested in 0.08% or 15,030 shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 41,697 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $20.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 80,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Curtiss (NYSE:CW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 165,922 shares. Ariel Invests Lc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca holds 336,632 shares. First Republic Inv Management reported 246,924 shares stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.13% or 572,093 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 585,993 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) holds 91,192 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Co New York holds 118,444 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 5,617 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp stated it has 78,930 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 677,087 shares. Principal Financial Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Shine Advisory has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Heartland Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 26,099 shares. Jefferies Group holds 0.03% or 132,351 shares.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “National Oilwell Varco Overcame Crashing Crude in Q4 to Continue Growing – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oil-Field Service Stocks Got Crushed in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Sell in May and go away? Maybe not this year. – CNBC” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 China Stocks Getting Slammed as Trump Wages Currency War – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.