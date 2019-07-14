Lathrop Investment Management Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Decreased by $660,958 as Stock Declined; Ckw Financial Group Has Upped Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Holding by $1.10 Million

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 181,530 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 6,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,872 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, down from 132,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $93.86. About 314,749 shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CFR’s profit will be $108.52M for 13.64 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.91% negative EPS growth.

