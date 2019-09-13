Lathrop Investment Management Position in Adobe Systems (ADBE) Lowered as Share Price Rose; New England Research & Management Raised Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 61,235 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04M, down from 66,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 142.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 1,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.16M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 53,117 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 4,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,167 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,445 are held by Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri. 126,296 were reported by Mckinley Capital Mgmt Delaware. First Interstate Bancshares invested 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fmr Limited Liability reported 89.62 million shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il has invested 0.78% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). M&T Financial Bank has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tiger Eye has 0.88% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Comerica Bancshares holds 0.23% or 181,118 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.27% or 73,220 shares in its portfolio. Premier Asset Mgmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 74,275 shares. Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 3,380 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 12,683 shares in its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 3.15% or 54,745 shares. Tctc holds 11,465 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $352.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 5,557 shares to 71,317 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

