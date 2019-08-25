Lathrop Investment Management Position in Acuity Brands (AYI) Boosted by $631,320; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $25.18 Million

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 68,957 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 63,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $121.57. About 248,555 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™)

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 441,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.88 million, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93M shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – The order also prohibits Broadcom’s proposed candidates for Qualcomm’s board from standing for election; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom insists it won’t slash Qualcomm’s spending on 5G; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm comes under pressure on legal disputes; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces Sampling of TERALYNX™ 12.8 Tbps Data-Center Optimized Switch; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Officially Reschedules Shareholder Meeting For April 5 — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom M&A Options Limited After Failed Qualcomm Bid (Video); 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 65C TO 75C, EST. 75C

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : CZR, GE, BAC, X, QQQ, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, AMCR, QCOM, JD – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Qualcomm Stock Presenting Investors With the Perfect Opportunity? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Colony Grp Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 13,015 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 21,289 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp reported 10,552 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 4,358 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested in 21,788 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Security Natl Trust Co owns 17,540 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Advisors Sa has 5,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cordasco Net reported 0.01% stake. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 11,600 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 4,729 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Partners Limited Company holds 405,230 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc owns 13,202 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers Bancorp reported 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Telemus Ltd reported 9,158 shares.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 6,814 shares to 125,872 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 19,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,852 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).