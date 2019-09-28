Lathrop Investment Management Maintains Stake in International Business Machines (IBM); Radian Group Com (RDN) Shareholder Symphony Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 5,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 71,317 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 65,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.20M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc Com (RDN) by 62.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 27,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 16,284 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $372,000, down from 43,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 775,889 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $478.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 15,611 shares to 41,130 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evo Pmts Inc Cl A Com by 12,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Axis Capital Hldgs Ltd Shs (NYSE:AXS).

More notable recent Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Radian Increases Size of and Prices Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Radian’s (RDN) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Increase Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Navistar International, Radian Group, and Blue Apron Holdings Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on March 12, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnTitle Insurance Company Becomes Radian Title Insurance Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. RDN’s profit will be $144.33M for 8.14 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Radian Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold RDN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has 13,329 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 87,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Co owns 177,060 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Synovus reported 301 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Moreover, Alberta Investment has 0.04% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Invesco owns 2.61 million shares. 847,875 are owned by Eagle Asset Management Inc. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 636,830 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company reported 254,999 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc reported 231,579 shares. Bb&T Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 9,863 shares. Heartland Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 902,825 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 1.47M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2,246 shares. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Limited holds 0.99% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 176,655 shares. Verus Financial Incorporated holds 1,454 shares. Davidson Inv Advsr holds 0.04% or 2,610 shares in its portfolio. 30,804 are held by Bryn Mawr Trust. Cim Inv Mangement has 0.52% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 0.21% or 45,107 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.3% or 166,655 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has 11,750 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 30,505 are held by Profund Advsrs Lc. Fiera Capital holds 0% or 4,474 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 542,050 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. South Dakota Invest Council owns 0.38% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 132,777 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp has 60,003 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Blume Cap Management Inc has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 840 shares.