Lathrop Investment Management Lowered Its Position in Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) as Market Value Rose; As Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Stock Declined, Holder Ionic Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 5,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 210,004 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79M, down from 215,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $92.65. About 357,381 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 876,308 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). New York-based Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Amer Century Companies Incorporated invested in 2.42M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt Co reported 25,473 shares. First Advsrs LP has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 215,039 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 324,471 shares. Highlander Management Limited holds 0.06% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Pension Service holds 0% or 8,652 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd has 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 104,388 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Com reported 447,544 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 16,022 shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) invested in 8,839 shares. 5,901 are owned by Petrus Trust Lta.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 75,200 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated invested in 123,873 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 6,450 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Company has 33,680 shares. Westpac Corp has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Citadel Ltd Llc reported 3.14M shares. New York-based Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 75,457 are owned by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Rampart Investment Mgmt Llc reported 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Granite Investment Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Wetherby Asset holds 2,797 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 9,741 shares. Hahn Capital Lc reported 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. Oakbrook Invs Llc owns 12,190 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.16% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).