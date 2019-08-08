Lathrop Investment Management Lifted Its Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Stake; Orleans Capital Management Has Raised J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Position

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) stake by 20.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orleans Capital Management Corp acquired 3,380 shares as J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Orleans Capital Management Corp holds 20,111 shares with $2.04 million value, up from 16,731 last quarter. J P Morgan Chase & Co Com now has $356.02B valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 16.35M shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Main Street: JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter Profit Surges 35% on Tax Windfall, Trading Recovery; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Sees EM Sovereign Debt Issuance at $150 Billion in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.40/USD YE18 W/REFORMIST WIN: JPMORGAN; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) stake by 13.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired 6,495 shares as Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 55,205 shares with $11.11M value, up from 48,710 last quarter. Martin Marietta Materials Inc now has $15.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $245.08. About 678,370 shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock or 1,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel owns 6,072 shares. Agf Invs Inc stated it has 2.08M shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Company invested in 5.93% or 93,000 shares. Eqis Mngmt has 0.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 14,650 shares. Weik Capital owns 18,560 shares. Lynch Associate In owns 0.93% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 27,673 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 121,274 shares. Staley Advisers invested 3.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ironwood Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 134 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc owns 71,844 shares. 25,313 were reported by Shoker Counsel Inc. 476,516 are held by Personal Capital Advisors. Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 121,829 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd has 1.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 787,865 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 2.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28.

Among 7 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Goldman Sachs upgraded Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on Friday, April 12 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson Com holds 0.02% or 6,519 shares. Everence Management reported 0.06% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Shell Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 12,146 shares. 1.05M are owned by Fincl Bank Of Mellon. Qs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2,475 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1.68 million shares. Moreover, Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 0.03% or 20,263 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). King Luther Cap Corporation holds 0.97% or 631,245 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associate accumulated 34,274 shares. Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca holds 8,535 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 282,250 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).