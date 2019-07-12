Lathrop Investment Management Increased Stake in Acuity Brands (AYI) by $631,320 as Stock Price Rose; Dean Capital Management Position in Argan (AGX) Has Cut by $1.33 Million as Stock Price Rose

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 57.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 27,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,705 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $984,000, down from 46,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $650.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 76,891 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,957 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 63,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $130.94. About 349,297 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

