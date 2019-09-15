Lathrop Investment Management Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding By $345,111; Hbk Sorce Advisory Lowered By $1.26 Million Its Chevron New (CVX) Position

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 40.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 12,128 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 18,158 shares with $1.90 million value, down from 30,286 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $230.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 5.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired 8,849 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 177,783 shares with $7.07 million value, up from 168,934 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $51.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR

Among 5 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $146.20’s average target is 20.33% above currents $121.5 stock price. Chevron Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, May 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $13500 target. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased Ishares Tr (IWB) stake by 29,497 shares to 62,006 valued at $7.25M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (EMB) stake by 3,111 shares and now owns 5,390 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) was raised too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. 4,250 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares with value of $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.07 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.40’s average target is 24.30% above currents $37.33 stock price. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 9. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Friday, June 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $5000 target. JP Morgan maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, July 22. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $4100 target. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

