Lathrop Investment Management Increased Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding; Shorts at VENTURA CANNABIS AND WELLNESS COMM (CVHIF) Lowered By 18.96%

VENTURA CANNABIS AND WELLNESS CORP COMM (OTCMKTS:CVHIF) had a decrease of 18.96% in short interest. CVHIF’s SI was 53,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 18.96% from 65,400 shares previously. With 39,500 avg volume, 1 days are for VENTURA CANNABIS AND WELLNESS CORP COMM (OTCMKTS:CVHIF)’s short sellers to cover CVHIF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2683 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 59.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired 221,508 shares as General Electric Co (GE)'s stock rose 2.93%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 592,485 shares with $5.92M value, up from 370,977 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $91.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ventura Cannabis and Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CVHIF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CV Sciences Skewing Successfully Thanks To CBD Sales – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MedMen’s COO, General Counsel Resign; Company Announces New CTO – Benzinga” published on April 22, 2019, Midasletter.com published: “ProTech Home Medical (TSX.V:PTQ): A Former Canadian Darling Back in the Spotlight – Midas Letter” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ventura Cannabis and Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CVHIF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hemp Stocks: A Look At Leading Public Hemp Companies – Benzinga” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Buyer Beware: Investing In Marijuana Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Ventura Cannabis and Wellness Corp. provides detoxification and outpatient rehabilitation services. The company has market cap of $9.33 million. It operates rehabilitation centers under the BLVD Centers brand name in Los Angeles, Orange County, Corona, and San Diego, California; and Portland, Oregon. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as BLVD Centers Corporation and changed its name to Ventura Cannabis and Wellness Corp. in February 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. General Electric had 41 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, April 8. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $5 target. The rating was maintained by CFRA on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.