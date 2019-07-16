Lathrop Investment Management Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Has Increased by $1.99 Million as Share Value Rose; Pacific Heights Asset Management Maintains Position in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 554,320 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 59.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 221,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,485 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 370,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 41.97 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – AS RESULT OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RETAINED EARNINGS AS OF JAN. 1, 2016 DECREASED BY $4,243 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes; 21/05/2018 – GE: DEAL EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ HOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 02/04/2018 – GE Healthcare to sell certain software assets for $1.05 bln; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – GE – EXPECT TO SELL THE REMAINDER OF CURRENT & LIGHTING BUSINESS BY THE END OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,083 are owned by First Interstate Fincl Bank. Lowe Brockenbrough & invested in 0.13% or 93,691 shares. 500 are owned by Proffitt Goodson. Waters Parkerson And Ltd has 36,057 shares. National Inv Services Wi accumulated 46,057 shares. Westwood stated it has 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 72,363 were reported by Regal Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Crow Point Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Eagle Capital Ltd Liability has 2.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 56.84M shares. Alps Advsr reported 215,140 shares. Discovery Management Ltd Liability Co Ct stated it has 3.76% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Loudon Inv Management Limited Co has 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tctc Holding Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 524,790 shares. Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 365,176 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Llc has 11,405 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “GEâ€™s Lynn workers told to ‘prepare for strikeâ€™ after labor deal rejected – Boston Business Journal” on July 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “GE reaches contract deal with unions, including workers in Schenectady – Albany Business Review” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE’s debt reduction strategy may be dragging on stock price – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting General Electric – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc B (NYSE:NKE) by 7,263 shares to 176,049 shares, valued at $14.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,280 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Pptys Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,700 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Synovus Financial Corp holds 159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Co accumulated 0.06% or 1.31 million shares. Highline Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 277,183 shares. Group One Trading LP has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 2.88 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Swiss National Bank holds 58,300 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 903,307 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 184,513 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Comm has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). State Street has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 259,339 shares. Maverick Ltd holds 0.46% or 870,764 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 25,912 shares.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atara to initiate U.S. application for tab-cel in H2 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Positive Efficacy and Safety Results for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus-Associated Leiomyosarcoma (EBV+ LMS) – GlobeNewswire” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Pick Up The Pace – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Gilead Sciences Spend Its Cash? – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. The insider Ciechanover Isaac E. sold $302,367. On Friday, February 1 the insider Newell Joe sold $57,020. $39,000 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) was bought by DOBMEIER ERIC on Thursday, June 27.