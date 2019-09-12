Lathrop Investment Management Holding in Adobe Systems (ADBE) Has Trimmed by $1.48 Million; Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Upped Stake in Deere & Company (DE) by $507,540

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Deere & Company (DE) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 21,873 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, up from 18,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Deere & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.15. About 2.15M shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 61,235 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04 million, down from 66,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $277.78. About 2.59M shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $352.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,249 shares to 156,960 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton owns 47,790 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company invested 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Putnam Fl Mgmt stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Co owns 100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division stated it has 6,482 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.58% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 24,224 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 2,782 shares. Clark Cap Management Grp Inc reported 2,533 shares. Baltimore holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 21,935 shares. Kings Point Cap Management reported 164 shares. Webster Bankshares N A holds 1,142 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.56% or 48,413 shares. Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.4% or 8,118 shares. Massachusetts-based Eastern State Bank has invested 1.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 25,818 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 43.68 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Ltd accumulated 44,555 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Commerce Bankshares has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mcf Llc has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Pillar Pacific Mngmt reported 47,324 shares. 98,585 are owned by Dupont Cap Mgmt. Arrow Finance Corp owns 585 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp holds 0.13% or 705,082 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,745 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Farmers Bank has 0.2% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 528,402 shares. Motco invested in 36,238 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Beaumont Prns Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,569 shares. Decatur Capital Mgmt reported 45,483 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings.