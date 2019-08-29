Lathrop Investment Management Has Upped Stake in Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) by $411,008 as Market Value Rose; Strategic Financial Services Boosted Position in Community Bk Sys (CBU) as Stock Price Rose

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $61.26. About 58,660 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 81,345 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, up from 78,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $168.03. About 200,119 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

