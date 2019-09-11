Lathrop Investment Management Has Upped Position in Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) as Market Value Rose; Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Market Value Declined While Spitfire Capital Cut Its Position by $2.06 Million

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $845.65M market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 132,604 shares traded or 2.09% up from the average. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon 4Q EPS 36c; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – BACKLOG EXPANDED TO $177.4 MLN AT QUARTER END, UP 16% OVER BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 81,345 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, up from 78,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $174.12. About 470,766 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

More notable recent Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Now Available in Capacities Up to Three Tons – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Columbus McKinnon to Webcast 2019 Investor Day Presentations on June 13, 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Columbus McKinnon Completes Planned Divestitures – Business Wire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Explosion-Protected Models Join Columbus McKinnon’s Wire Rope Hoist Product Family – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 46,539 shares to 998,414 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $16.60 million for 12.73 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5,121 shares to 210,004 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc B (NYSE:NKE) by 7,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,049 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

