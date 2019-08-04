Lathrop Investment Management Has Upped Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Position By $411,008; Institute For Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Sanofi (SNY) Holding

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased Sanofi (SNY) stake by 72.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 19,434 shares as Sanofi (SNY)’s stock declined 3.94%. The Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 7,449 shares with $331,000 value, down from 26,883 last quarter. Sanofi now has $103.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 1.00M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 08/03/2018 – SANOFI COMPLETES PURCHASE OF BIOVERATIV FOR $105/SHR IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sanofi at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Negative; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Torrent Pharmaceuticals drops plan to buy Sanofi’s Europe business – Business Standard; 06/03/2018 – Sanofi Proposes Reappointment of CEO Olivier Brandicourt to Board; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi Will Appoint John Reed as Replacement; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi to Roseanne: Racism Not Among Ambien’s Many Side Effects; 24/04/2018 – Ex-Roche scientist Reed to head Sanofi R&D as Zerhouni retires; 23/04/2018 – Sanofi loses its German CSO and diabetes chief to Grünenthal $SNY; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 18/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Aubagio Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 2%

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) stake by 3.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired 2,704 shares as Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 81,345 shares with $12.44M value, up from 78,641 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings now has $16.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164.77. About 551,934 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN

Among 8 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Laboratory Corp has $22000 highest and $164 lowest target. $181.88’s average target is 10.38% above currents $164.77 stock price. Laboratory Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LH in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Private Na has invested 0.16% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 25 shares. Ariel Ltd reported 1.77% stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 14,048 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 56,865 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.12% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Com owns 0.57% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 599,676 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 21,671 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt has 5,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Quantbot Technology Lp holds 16,159 shares. Stack reported 112,394 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jul 10, 2019 – Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) CFO, EVP Glenn A Eisenberg Sold $983,260 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LabCorp Expands Consumer-Initiated Test Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. 3,700 shares were sold by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC, worth $540,407 on Tuesday, February 12. 1,038 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares with value of $152,586 were sold by Williams R Sanders.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased Vanguard World Fds (VFH) stake by 10,152 shares to 15,946 valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard World Fds (VGT) stake by 3,438 shares and now owns 4,763 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) was raised too.