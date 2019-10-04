Lathrop Investment Management Has Upped International Business Machines (IBM) Holding by $761,309; As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stock Rose, Shareholder Leonard Green Partners LP Lowered Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 5,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 71,317 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 65,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $143.03. About 1.70M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $153.97. About 1.66M shares traded or 8.25% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chickasaw Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited has 0.77% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lowe Brockenbrough And Company owns 20,085 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Sabal holds 1,776 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 553,654 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Bangor Comml Bank has 4,252 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Colony Grp Ltd Co holds 12,347 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 93,770 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Argent Trust accumulated 36,532 shares. Finemark Natl Bank holds 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 14,764 shares. Advisory Serv reported 2,753 shares. Barrett Asset Management Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,730 shares. 5,705 were reported by Wealth Architects. Alethea Management Lc owns 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,500 shares.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $352.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,245 shares to 280,756 shares, valued at $15.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,449 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yorktown Management Research Incorporated owns 2,200 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Champlain Invest Limited Liability Co accumulated 956,850 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cibc Asset owns 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 5,857 shares. Main Street Ltd Co reported 1,600 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Melvin Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 600,000 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Guggenheim Lc owns 42,715 shares. Invesco holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 662,832 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 138,611 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership invested in 108,298 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 3,217 shares. Voloridge invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Hanseatic Management Svcs Incorporated holds 1.69% or 10,190 shares in its portfolio.