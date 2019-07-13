Lathrop Investment Management Has Trimmed Nike B (NKE) Position as Market Valuation Declined; American Assets Tr (AAT) Shareholder Forward Management Cut Its Holding

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc B (NKE) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 7,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83 million, down from 183,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 12,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 24,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 257,005 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 30.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3051); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in American Assets Trust; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes Invented (AAT-3044); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Headphone with Video Capability lnvented (AAT-3079); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3069); 20/04/2018 – DJ American Assets Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAT); 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3;; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms American Assets Trust Issuer Rating At Baa3; Outlook Stable

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 45,819 shares to 168,934 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 221,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 3,291 shares. Caprock Gru stated it has 15,388 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Telos Capital Mngmt invested in 1.06% or 40,231 shares. 12,228 are held by Carroll Financial Associate. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 569 shares. 6,341 are held by Homrich And Berg. Prelude Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Westfield Limited Partnership invested 0.67% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). M&R Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Howard owns 8,988 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.19% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jacobson & Schmitt Advsr Ltd Co holds 6.89% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 124,334 shares. South State holds 0.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 43,449 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 25,476 shares. Boys Arnold & reported 16,313 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike Stock Looks Attractive Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Brand Could Benefit From Nike’s and Adidas’ Missteps – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Whatâ€™s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Here’s Why American Assets Trust (AAT) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Zacks.com” on February 14, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Ron Baron’s Baron Growth Fund 4th Quarter Shareholder Letter – GuruFocus.com” published on January 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kaplan Fox Files Class Action to Recover Losses for Investors Who Purchased Hecla Mining Company Common Stock (NYSE: HL) – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) CEO Ernest Rady on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 10.34% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.58 per share. AAT’s profit will be $30.64 million for 22.81 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Assets Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $19,638 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 175,465 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Comm has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Dupont Management Corp owns 0.05% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 50,011 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,193 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 37,898 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 9,218 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 123,176 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Lc accumulated 28,810 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Da Davidson And owns 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 6,147 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Wellington Management Group Inc Llp owns 690,884 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & has 5,875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% or 317,282 shares.