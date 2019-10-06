Lathrop Investment Management Has Raised Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $345,111; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Upped Its Holding in First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) by $19.19 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 533,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 2.57M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.35M, up from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 347,716 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 8,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 177,783 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, up from 168,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 69,004 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $222.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 67,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 8,145 shares. Blackrock holds 19.43M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 41,188 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 817,336 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 235,600 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 301,717 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 180,700 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 8,489 shares. Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.19% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 960,623 shares. Proshare Advisors holds 0.01% or 51,050 shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia invested 0.55% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 190 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcmillion Capital holds 0.01% or 438 shares. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 364 shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 335,762 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 42,000 are owned by Mcdonald Investors Ca. Godsey & Gibb Assoc invested 2.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fiduciary owns 49,826 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 216,218 shares. Holowesko Partners Ltd has invested 9.52% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 379,914 are held by Qci Asset Mgmt Inc. Essex Fincl Serv Inc invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Calamos Ltd Liability Co reported 904,940 shares. 86,224 are held by Benin Management. Capital Advsrs Limited Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stanley holds 0.22% or 23,042 shares.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $352.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,253 shares to 161,704 shares, valued at $21.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,235 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

