Lathrop Investment Management Has Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Lifetime Brands Has 1 Sentiment

Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 20 funds increased and opened new positions, while 20 reduced and sold equity positions in Lifetime Brands Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 9.19 million shares, down from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lifetime Brands Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 19 Increased: 16 New Position: 4.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 37.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired 45,819 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 168,934 shares with $7.36M value, up from 123,115 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $49.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.82% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 10.57 million shares traded or 5.36% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C

The stock decreased 6.10% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 13,530 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) has declined 26.72% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.15 million activity.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $151.48 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 29.92 P/E ratio. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 20.12% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. for 1.63 million shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 466,758 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Petrus Trust Company Lta has 0.87% invested in the company for 477,113 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.32% in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 193,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 36.62% above currents $35.99 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, June 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SLB in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Ltd Llc reported 13,453 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wellington Group Inc Llp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Arosa Management Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 89,425 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 1.83M shares. Lincoln Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Appleton Prtn Ma has invested 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Associated Banc holds 315,064 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 82,000 shares. Clal Ins Enterprises Ltd reported 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Manhattan Company invested in 19,341 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 5.29 million shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Whalerock Point Prns Lc holds 10,205 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.