Lathrop Investment Management Has Raised Acuity Brands (AYI) Position by $631,320; Diversified Trust Co Has Lifted Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $793,125; Share Price Rose

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,957 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 63,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 276,684 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 3,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,816 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 13,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,105 shares to 66,280 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,957 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Acuity Brands to Showcase Select Luminaires Using Virtual Reality Technology at LIGHTFAIR® International 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Acuity Brands to Feature New Innovative New Smart Home Lighting Product at LIGHTFAIR 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

