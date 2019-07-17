Lathrop Investment Management Has Lifted Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Position by $411,008 as Market Valuation Rose; As Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Stock Price Declined, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Holding

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 72,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 361,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, up from 289,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 1.42M shares traded or 78.89% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,345 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44M, up from 78,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $175.05. About 554,126 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PACW Blood In The Water Signals Sharks To Feed – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp: Improving Credit Quality Overshadows Net Interest Margin Deterioration – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Appointment of Mark T. Yung as Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PacWest Bancorp’s Merger With El Dorado Savings Bank Offers Significant Upside In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest: 4.69% Yield Plus Capital Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America beats by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “LabCorp to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 25, 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer likes Millendo Therapeutics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

