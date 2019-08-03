Lathrop Investment Management Has Increased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Has 1.69 Sentiment

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 118 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 70 sold and decreased their stock positions in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 55.87 million shares, down from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tempur Sealy International Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 14 to 9 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 53 Increased: 71 New Position: 47.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 37.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired 45,819 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 168,934 shares with $7.36 million value, up from 123,115 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $51.75B valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Comm has 5,991 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 10,369 were reported by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 78,820 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd New York has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,387 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 37,076 shares. The Louisiana-based Orleans Cap Mngmt Corporation La has invested 1.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hollencrest Mngmt holds 6,729 shares. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 80 shares. Security National Tru Co invested in 0.12% or 8,300 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 8,230 shares. Headinvest Lc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.54% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Veritable LP has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Raymond James Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.40 million shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.

H Partners Management Llc holds 65.03% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for 8.00 million shares. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owns 2.37 million shares or 18.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. has 14.35% invested in the company for 1.68 million shares. The Texas-based Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc has invested 6.19% in the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P., a California-based fund reported 4.27 million shares.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.28 billion. It operates through two divisions, North America and International. It has a 34.62 P/E ratio. The firm provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.17. About 760,768 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “The Long-Awaited Announcement That Should Mark a Major Turning Point for This Beer Company – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20M for 17.77 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.