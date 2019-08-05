Lathrop Investment Management Has Decreased Its Triumph Group (TGI) Stake by $367,954; Market Value Rose; Sector Gamma As Boosted Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stake by $1.06 Million; Stock Price Declined

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 19,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 163,852 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 183,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 421,797 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Tgi’s Proposed Notes; 03/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – PARTNERS WITH GULFSTREAM TO OPTIMIZE BUSINESS JET STRUCTURES SUPPLY CHAIN; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH REACHED PACTS TO DIVEST THREE BUSINESSES; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – BUSINESSES GENERATED REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN IN TRIUMPH GROUP’S FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Pdt Support Announces LTA Extension With Pratt & Whitney; 23/03/2018 – Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group to Re-Domicile to Delaware and Change its Capital Structure; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss $298.8M; 05/03/2018 Barona Resort & Casino Welcomes Club Barona Members Home with Exciting TGI Thursdays Lottery from March 8 – April 26; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – ON MARCH 28, SOLD TRIUMPH STRUCTURES – LONG ISLAND LLC TO AERO STRUCTURES LONG ISLAND INC; 03/04/2018 – Inventure Foods Expands TGI Fridays® Snack Line With New Party Bites and Potato Skins Varieties

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 379,777 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43 million, up from 335,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 2.87M shares traded or 55.39% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY BEGINS EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM FOR RUCAPARIB; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY – SEC’S ‘WELLS NOTICES’ ALLEGES VIOLATIONS OF SOME PROVISIONS OF SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 AND SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt invested in 87,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 100,881 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Raymond James Na holds 15,169 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 335,013 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 10,137 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) or 513 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 80,371 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 1,415 shares. Citigroup holds 6,756 shares. Paloma Prtn Management stated it has 75,767 shares. Campbell Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). D E Shaw & Com owns 386,166 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 200,237 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 13,466 shares to 139,013 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI) by 47,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Triumph Group foresees no material impact from Boeing production cut – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Major US Carrier Selects Triumph For Interior MRO Services – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Triumph Group Stock Just Popped 25% – The Motley Fool” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Triumph Delivers First Ramp Structures For V-22 – GuruFocus.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Other Stocks to Sell As Boeing Tumbles – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $249,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 336 were reported by Daiwa Secs Gp. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 100,200 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 258,176 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners accumulated 3,967 shares. C World Wide Grp A S has 63,530 shares. Kbc Nv holds 13,291 shares. Cypress Mgmt Lc (Wy) holds 850 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Smith Asset Management Gru Lp reported 1,270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 6,195 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,070 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 13,412 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citigroup holds 20,355 shares.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 34,500 shares to 39,013 shares, valued at $11.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 83,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,076 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).