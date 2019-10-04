Lathrop Investment Management Has Decreased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; Emerson Radio (MSN) Has 0.43 Sentiment

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 3.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 11,245 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 280,756 shares with $15.37 million value, down from 292,001 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $201.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 10.52 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

Emerson Radio Corp (MSN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 3 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 7 trimmed and sold stock positions in Emerson Radio Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 2.27 million shares, down from 2.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Emerson Radio Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.06. About 2,111 shares traded. Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) has declined 30.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSN News: 20/04/2018 DJ Emerson Radio Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSN)

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Radio Corp. for 642 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 26,747 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 44,984 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 29,951 shares.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.31 million. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios; and other products comprising televisions, mobile and landline telephones and accessories, tablet computers and accessories, cameras and video cameras and accessories, and miscellaneous electronic and novelty products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.00 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by various financial news outlets in September and October 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 16.79% above currents $47.35 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont And Blake Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 49,300 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 76,270 shares. Oak Associate Ltd Oh has 1.56 million shares for 5.33% of their portfolio. 4.38M were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability. Minneapolis Mngmt Group holds 5.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 823,148 shares. New York-based Qci Asset Management Inc New York has invested 1.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Laffer Invests has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beaumont Prns Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 352,178 were accumulated by Community &. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 2.74M shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 3.06% or 435,084 shares. S&Co invested in 1.27% or 211,992 shares. 208,902 were accumulated by Cipher Cap Limited Partnership. First Personal has 1.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 100,630 shares.