Lathrop Investment Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $493,740; United Services Automobile Association Raised Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Holding by $501,960

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 2,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 64,734 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, up from 62,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $220.02. About 450,087 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 168,957 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93 million, down from 173,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 41,500 shares to 96,024 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 83,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,244 shares, and cut its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 13,466 shares to 139,013 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 221,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI).