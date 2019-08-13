Lathrop Investment Management Has Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Decreased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 5.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 17,936 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 292,001 shares with $15.77 million value, down from 309,937 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $220.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 16.39 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 2.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 1,130 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc holds 38,967 shares with $10.67M value, down from 40,097 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $108.93B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $272. About 1.17 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $56 target. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Gru holds 14.12M shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Staley Advisers Incorporated reported 4.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stock Yards Comml Bank And Tru Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 67,129 shares. Hamel Assocs, a New Jersey-based fund reported 33,997 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Company invested in 0% or 2,014 shares. Eagle Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 53,215 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp reported 9,517 shares. Bontempo Ohly Mgmt Limited Company has invested 2.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Everence Cap Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 103,780 shares. Moreover, Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,191 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank reported 135,676 shares stake. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Lc reported 0.07% stake. Grimes owns 316,531 shares. One Cap Lc has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 877,365 are held by Berkshire Asset Pa.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) stake by 5,261 shares to 68,957 valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) stake by 13,466 shares and now owns 139,013 shares. Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 575,153 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested 2.22% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Miles Cap Incorporated stated it has 1,592 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 12,862 are held by Marshall Sullivan Wa. Robecosam Ag invested in 4.2% or 371,017 shares. Alleghany De has 5.8% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 96,648 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Investec Asset Mngmt North America, a New York-based fund reported 88,191 shares. Dsm Capital Prns Ltd Llc reported 660,871 shares. 40 are held by Ltd Ltd Liability Corporation. Girard Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 17,905 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership owns 117,157 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 1St Source Commercial Bank owns 24,636 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 33,554 are owned by Washington Bancshares.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. Argus Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $31000 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $288 target. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, July 25. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Needham downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Tuesday, July 16 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 55,767 shares to 886,011 valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 1,604 shares and now owns 45,757 shares. Allergan Plc was raised too.