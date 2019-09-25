Lathrop Investment Management Has Cut Holding in Newell Brands (NWL) by $309,510; First Long Island Investors Lowered Its Position in Pepsico Com (PEP) by $3.18 Million as Share Price Rose

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 20,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 242,663 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74M, down from 263,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 3.68 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 17/04/2018 – Coleman Launches App to Inspire People to Get Outdoors; 23/04/2018 – @JimCramer walks back his negative call on Newell Brands after its proxy fight ends; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Beats Profit Expectations, Revenue Was In Line — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Value launches proxy fight at Newell Brands; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO COMPRISE 12 DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.85; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Activist hedge fund steps up pressure on Newell Brands

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 24,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 74,195 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73M, down from 98,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.36. About 4.89 million shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.12 million for 7.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $352.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 5,557 shares to 71,317 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.56 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 22,189 shares to 246,876 shares, valued at $24.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (NYSE:APH).

