Lathrop Investment Management Has Cut By $964,649 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Raised Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Position By $1.04 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 7.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 23,000 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 321,896 shares with $14.80M value, up from 298,896 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 974,187 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 7,253 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 161,704 shares with $21.66 million value, down from 168,957 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 6.59% above currents $139.14 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M Kraus holds 87,990 shares. Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership has 4.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.30M shares. Koshinski Asset reported 1.03% stake. Ww Asset Incorporated invested in 3.57% or 544,313 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd invested 1.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verus owns 4,463 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 2,232 were reported by America First Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 321,663 shares or 3.62% of the stock. 30,127 are held by Dock Street Asset. Hedeker Wealth Ltd reported 62,035 shares. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust owns 164,692 shares or 3.59% of their US portfolio. Clarkston Prtnrs Ltd Co, Michigan-based fund reported 216,657 shares. 2.73 million are held by Citadel Advisors Llc.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc stake by 47,420 shares to 341,763 valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc stake by 311,203 shares and now owns 632 shares. Central Fed Corp was reduced too.