Lathrop Investment Management Has Cut By $610,092 Its Nike B (NKE) Stake; MR. Cooper Group (COOP) Shorts Increased By 4.34%

MR. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) had an increase of 4.34% in short interest. COOP’s SI was 6.74 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.34% from 6.46 million shares previously. With 1.00 million avg volume, 7 days are for MR. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)’s short sellers to cover COOP’s short positions. The SI to MR. Cooper Group Inc’s float is 9.37%. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.09. About 653,354 shares traded. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has declined 55.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.34% the S&P500.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased Nike Inc B (NKE) stake by 3.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 7,263 shares as Nike Inc B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 176,049 shares with $14.83 million value, down from 183,312 last quarter. Nike Inc B now has $133.86B valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 5.20M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.15B for 29.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 11.54% above currents $83 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $103 target. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 12. Morgan Stanley maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $103 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Macquarie Research. Susquehanna maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Saturday, March 16. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $96 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Piper Jaffray. Cowen & Co maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Trade of the Day for August 5, 2019: Nike, Inc. (NKE) – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 86,854 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Invests. Hilltop Holdg reported 2,448 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.97% or 5.01M shares. 36,356 are owned by Citizens & Northern. Rnc Cap Management holds 0.02% or 3,343 shares. Pitcairn Company stated it has 8,528 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.47% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 124,587 shares. Moreover, Middleton Incorporated Ma has 0.41% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 30,687 shares. Kanawha Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.99% or 168,485 shares. Northeast Consultants, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,431 shares. Montecito Retail Bank reported 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bartlett Communication Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.19% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Liability invested 1.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Weiss Multi invested in 11,250 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 87,800 shares.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company has market cap of $841.77 million. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. It has a 1.78 P/E ratio. The firm provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies.