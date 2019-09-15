Lathrop Investment Management Has Cut Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holding By $1.48 Million; Sysco (SYY) Shorts Down By 7.73%

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) stake by 7.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 5,045 shares as Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 61,235 shares with $18.04 million value, down from 66,280 last quarter. Adobe Systems Inc now has $135.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) had a decrease of 7.73% in short interest. SYY’s SI was 9.78 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.73% from 10.60M shares previously. With 2.36 million avg volume, 4 days are for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)’s short sellers to cover SYY’s short positions. The SI to Sysco Corporation’s float is 1.91%. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 1.98M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold Sysco Corporation shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lynch And Associates In reported 60,842 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cambridge has 0.08% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3,625 shares. First Business holds 11,212 shares. Boys Arnold Communication has invested 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 2,279 were reported by Shamrock Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. 60,867 are held by Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited. Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc holds 32,522 shares. 4,000 are owned by Wellington Shields Ltd Liability. First Foundation invested in 5,731 shares. Menta Capital Ltd holds 0.53% or 17,800 shares. Moreover, Iowa Bank & Trust has 2.46% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Jefferies Ltd Llc stated it has 5,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 934,758 shares. Peninsula Asset Management invested 2.35% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $40.17 billion. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 24.46 P/E ratio. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is -1.38% below currents $78.28 stock price. Sysco had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 13. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Buckingham Research. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7100 target in Tuesday, August 13 report.

Among 9 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.67’s average target is 13.77% above currents $278.35 stock price. Adobe had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. Canaccord Genuity maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $32000 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Wedbush. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. Stephens upgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, June 20 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports for Intel, Adobe & Mondelez – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability owns 4,544 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated has 2.56M shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. New York-based Carret Asset Lc has invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lederer And Assoc Invest Counsel Ca reported 4,480 shares. Ckw holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership reported 28,150 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 517,596 are owned by Citigroup. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Fund Mngmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.17% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiger Eye Capital Limited holds 80,140 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 2.12M shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Exchange Capital Mgmt has invested 0.96% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 4,785 are held by Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Inc Tx. Third Point Limited Liability reported 3.19% stake.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 43.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.