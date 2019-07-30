Lathrop Investment Management Has Boosted Its Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Position; Hound Partners Has Raised Its Rpm Intl (RPM) Stake

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) stake by 13.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired 6,495 shares as Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 55,205 shares with $11.11M value, up from 48,710 last quarter. Martin Marietta Materials Inc now has $14.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $223.99. About 566,975 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition

Hound Partners Llc increased Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) stake by 6.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hound Partners Llc acquired 224,947 shares as Rpm Intl Inc (RPM)’s stock declined 1.96%. The Hound Partners Llc holds 3.45M shares with $200.39M value, up from 3.23 million last quarter. Rpm Intl Inc now has $8.81B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 546,070 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, April 5.

Among 6 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $23900 highest and $194 lowest target. $220.33’s average target is -1.63% below currents $223.99 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Friday, February 15. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, April 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Deutsche Bank. J.P. Morgan initiated it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

