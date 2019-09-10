Lathrop Investment Management Has Boosted Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $722,925 as Valuation Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Holder Horizon Investment Services Increased Stake

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 6,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 100,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54M, up from 93,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $112.6. About 19,259 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 87.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 27,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 58,149 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 31,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 36,243 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooperman Leon G invested in 275,000 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Davenport And Communication Limited holds 0% or 5,641 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 238,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Scout Invs has 243,483 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP reported 0.38% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 1.81 million shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hartford Inv invested in 45,180 shares. Secor Ltd Partnership invested 0.38% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Roberts Glore And Il holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 17,550 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 241,003 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 119,048 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Co (Wy) has 400 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,701 shares to 137,595 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc B (NYSE:NKE) by 7,263 shares to 176,049 shares, valued at $14.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,895 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 324,896 are held by Tirschwell & Loewy. Td Asset Management holds 151,210 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 544,327 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Company holds 3.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 286,751 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc reported 61,636 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Holding Inc invested in 307,302 shares. Fdx Inc holds 22,113 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 47,422 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,780 shares. Covington Cap Management accumulated 0.33% or 50,566 shares. Van Eck accumulated 351,595 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 127,908 shares. Professional Advisory Services has invested 2.91% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 31,900 shares.