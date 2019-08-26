Lathrop Investment Management Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Soros Fund Management Increased Red Hat (RHT) Stake

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 130.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc acquired 184,008 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock 0.00%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 325,191 shares with $59.41 million value, up from 141,183 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43 billion valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 5.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 17,936 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 292,001 shares with $15.77 million value, down from 309,937 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $199.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 80,885 shares to 4,412 valued at $981,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stake by 36,250 shares and now owns 163,750 shares. Coupa Software Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Com has 2,127 shares. Profund Limited Co reported 3,803 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 247,890 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. American Natl Tx holds 43,160 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management, New York-based fund reported 675,714 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Invesco has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 725,211 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 401,127 shares in its portfolio. Cibc stated it has 0.15% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Mariner Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 251,016 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sumitomo Life Insurance has invested 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley accumulated 0.96% or 73,154 shares. Logan Capital stated it has 340,002 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Westover Advisors Ltd holds 1.93% or 68,727 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com accumulated 2.91M shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Company holds 0.98% or 35,572 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd invested in 0.3% or 26,330 shares. 83,651 were accumulated by Signaturefd Lc. Fernwood Investment Management Lc has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Holderness Investments invested in 1.79% or 69,238 shares. Bell Bancorp holds 59,575 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 151,871 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 127,095 are held by First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division. Steinberg Global Asset has 0.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37,991 shares. Ipswich Management holds 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 13,554 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 538,800 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) stake by 2,704 shares to 81,345 valued at $12.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) stake by 6,495 shares and now owns 55,205 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was raised too.