Lathrop Investment Management Cut Triumph Group (TGI) Holding; Hightower Advisors Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased Triumph Group Inc (TGI) stake by 10.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 19,366 shares as Triumph Group Inc (TGI)’s stock rose 6.04%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 163,852 shares with $3.12M value, down from 183,218 last quarter. Triumph Group Inc now has $1.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.29% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 171,774 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH IN CONTRACT TALKS THAT WILL AFFECT FY19 CASH GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 23/04/2018 – Triumph Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP EXPECTS TO PAY 17% TAX RATE FOR FY 2019; 24/05/2018 – TGI Fridays owner Electra explores assets sale; 23/03/2018 – Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group to Re-Domicile to Delaware and Change its Capital Structure; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO DANIEL CROWLEY COMMENTS DURING EARNINGS WEBCAST; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – ON MARCH 28, SOLD TRIUMPH STRUCTURES – LONG ISLAND LLC TO AERO STRUCTURES LONG ISLAND INC; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO EXPECTS POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN FY 2019-20

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 7976.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc acquired 79,769 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 80,769 shares with $28.76 million value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $132.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 24/05/2018 – lnspirational Vision Media Relays Update From J/V Partner Dr. Pavan Grover to Shareholders on Status of Their 9 Book Series Legends of Oz by Roger S. Baum; 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 10/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: This Train Keeps Chugging Along — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Millennium Limited Com stated it has 64,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancshares And Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Connable Office Inc accumulated 0.04% or 11,740 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 96,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 6,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon reported 681,381 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). 145,796 were accumulated by Mondrian Invest Ptnrs Limited. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 424,393 shares. 1,367 are held by Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. 283,066 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 36,568 shares. 16,808 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI) stake by 47,445 shares to 565,452 valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) stake by 6,495 shares and now owns 55,205 shares. Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) was raised too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 the insider SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00M.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 38.09% above currents $302.8 stock price. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. Wolfe Research initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital.

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) stake by 170,203 shares to 173,188 valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) stake by 35,801 shares and now owns 21,404 shares. Bt Group Plc (NYSE:BT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 128,904 shares. Crestwood Llc invested in 0.02% or 591 shares. Blackrock reported 26.46M shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 10,064 shares. Columbia Asset Management reported 738 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Corp invested in 24,169 shares. Sei Invests has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund has invested 0.68% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). M&R Capital Mgmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,030 shares. Comml Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 1,000 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Argent Tru invested in 0.06% or 1,669 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 341,212 shares.