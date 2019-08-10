Lathrop Investment Management Cut Its Triumph Group (TGI) Stake; National Security Group (NSEC) Has 0.33 Sentiment

National Security Group Inc (NSEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 1 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 3 decreased and sold their positions in National Security Group Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 63,285 shares, down from 91,801 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding National Security Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased Triumph Group Inc (TGI) stake by 10.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 19,366 shares as Triumph Group Inc (TGI)’s stock rose 6.04%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 163,852 shares with $3.12 million value, down from 183,218 last quarter. Triumph Group Inc now has $1.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 235,270 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 12/04/2018 – TGI Fridays Partners with SessionM to Raise the Bar on Personalized Guest Experiences; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP-TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES L&L MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPS TO AEROSPACE SYSTEMS AND STRUCTURES,VALENCE SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES; 23/04/2018 – Triumph Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Triumph Geared Solutions Recognized by Sikorsky with Supplier of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH ANGLING FOR ROLE ON NEW COMMERCIAL SUPERSONIC JETS; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 14/05/2018 – Triumph Group Announces Update on Divestiture Progress; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO EXPECTS POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN FY 2019-20; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Triumph Group 4Q Included $6.91/Shr Impairment Charge

Among 2 analysts covering Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Triumph Group had 4 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $35 target in Monday, February 11 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 11 by Cowen & Co.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $249,200 activity. 11,000 Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shares with value of $249,200 were sold by SILVESTRI JOSEPH.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt invested in 75,767 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 645,636 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc. Principal Fin Gru stated it has 400,740 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 61,499 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Rafferty Asset Lc accumulated 15,125 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 3,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 404,109 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability Company has 3.18M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Walthausen & Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Invesco has 283,066 shares. Whittier Trust reported 39 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 720 shares traded or 30.67% up from the average. The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) has declined 25.73% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.73% the S&P500. Some Historical NSEC News: 12/04/2018 A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The National Security Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; Revises Outlooks to Positive for; 14/05/2018 – National Security Group 1Q EPS 19c; 21/05/2018 – Gregory Husisian, chair of the international trade & national security group at Foley & Lardner, expects agriculture products on a list of 106 U.S. goods targeted by Beijing will be the Trump administration’s focus in negotiating details on trade with China; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Security Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSEC); 14/05/2018 – The National Security Group, Inc. Releases Financial Results; 13/04/2018 – The National Security Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC NSEC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.19

The National Security Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.18 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. It has a 10.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $85,792 activity.