Lathrop Investment Management Cut Its Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Position; Marsico Capital Management Has Cut Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 60.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 41,528 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 27,069 shares with $4.75M value, down from 68,597 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $38.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 870,026 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 5,121 shares as Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 210,004 shares with $15.79M value, down from 215,125 last quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc now has $11.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 938,212 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q-End Backlog $26.5B; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC

Among 5 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92’s average target is 8.22% above currents $85.01 stock price. Jacobs Engineering had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 22. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $10000 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 23. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Barclays Capital. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust Communications holds 0.75% or 67,190 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 33,811 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 128,190 shares. Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). California-based United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 89 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Com reported 15,884 shares. Sei reported 40,923 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Covington Cap Mngmt reported 33,849 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership invested in 20,856 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 17,000 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 36,520 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Among 6 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc has $26400 highest and $186 lowest target. $222’s average target is 11.83% above currents $198.51 stock price. Constellation Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Carroll Finance Assocs Inc owns 402 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Two Creeks Cap Management Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 408,151 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc holds 19,080 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.39% or 27,007 shares in its portfolio. Argi Ltd owns 1,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. L S Advisors owns 9,350 shares. Karpus Mgmt Incorporated holds 4,240 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 197,627 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 734,308 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund reported 3,311 shares. Gluskin Sheff has 180,943 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability reported 74,277 shares stake. 225,190 were accumulated by Citigroup. Prudential Plc has invested 0.33% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.92 million for 18.87 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.