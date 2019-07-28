Lathrop Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM); Canyon Capital Advisors Trimmed Eqt (EQT) Position as Market Value Rose

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 6,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,205 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, up from 48,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $223.82. About 608,439 shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.76M, down from 5.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 6.57M shares traded or 57.45% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 30/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell global industrial automation company Piab; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SAYS NEXT STEP ON STRUCTURE IS SPIN OFF OF NEWCO; 15/05/2018 – JANA EXITED EQT, LBRDK, CMCSA, FB, DWDP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 27/04/2018 – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE TO SELL ISLALINK TO FIERA INFRASTRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN EQT CORP – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Global Industrial Automation Co Piab to Investor AB Unit; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Loss/Shr $5.99; 02/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT combines Candidator and DGC IT Services creates new managed IT services provider

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Adds Thomas H. Pike to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nu Skin Stock Is Undervalued But Risky – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 256,817 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 6,550 shares. 31 were reported by Earnest Lc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 3,300 shares. Retail Bank stated it has 0.13% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). The New Jersey-based Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Tru Invest has 2,275 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 606 shares in its portfolio. 656 are held by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). First Natl Trust Co has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,158 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.05% stake. Stratford Consulting Lc reported 0.1% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Atika Management Limited Liability Company has 1.06% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 26,000 shares.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,105 shares to 66,280 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,957 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is EQT Corporation (EQT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “EQT Corporation (EQT) Shareholder Rice Team Says Egan-Jones Recommends Shareholders Vote for All of its Nominees – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 26 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation â€“ EQT – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQT’s Future Looks Significantly Brighter As Rice Brothers Take Control Of The Board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 6.99 million shares to 7.99M shares, valued at $86.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 29.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. Shares for $263,328 were bought by McNally Robert Joseph. MacCleary Gerald F. bought 1,085 shares worth $22,503. The insider Smith David Joseph bought 16,800 shares worth $320,208. The insider Rice Daniel J. IV bought 1,025 shares worth $21,259. Centofanti Erin R. had bought 7,765 shares worth $161,745. 7,903 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $150,473 were bought by Lushko Jonathan M..