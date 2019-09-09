Lathrop Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Acuity Brands (AYI); As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Holder Westwood Holdings Group Has Trimmed by $4.85 Million Its Stake

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 71.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 23,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 9,533 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 32,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.76M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 68,957 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 63,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.84. About 332,054 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 546,159 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, Neumann Limited Co has 0.83% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,226 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Keystone Planning holds 0.17% or 1,673 shares. The New Hampshire-based Harvest Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Schwartz Inv Counsel invested in 1.69% or 152,400 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1,337 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 201,623 shares. Moller Services accumulated 1,801 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White owns 11,674 shares. Rothschild Inv Il has 0.3% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cognios Capital Lc holds 11,196 shares. 7,852 were accumulated by Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt. First Long Island Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 40,469 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45B for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 12,613 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 3,496 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 7,374 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Communication reported 12,477 shares stake. Andra Ap reported 45,800 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Oakworth Inc stated it has 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg stated it has 3,060 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Company accumulated 278,716 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 10,175 shares. Amer Grp Incorporated invested in 80,307 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors reported 0.07% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 8,890 are owned by Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. First Republic Mgmt reported 2,207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

