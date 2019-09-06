Lathrop Investment Management Boosted Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Position by $411,008; Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Shareholder Westover Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding by $530,550 as Market Value Declined

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $155.96. About 111,218 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 81,345 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44M, up from 78,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $174.52. About 426,252 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 19,366 shares to 163,852 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 6,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,872 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $31.25 million for 52.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,999 shares to 4,686 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).