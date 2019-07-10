Lathrop Investment Management Boosted General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $1.99 Million; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Share Value Declined While Parnassus Investments Lifted by $1.91 Million Its Holding

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 73,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11.11 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.91 million, up from 11.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 1.02 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 59.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 221,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,485 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 370,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 18.72 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW AGP ORDERS GLOBALLY WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & WATER AUTHORITY AND OHGISHMA POWER CO LTD; 24/04/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY, ORE CATAPULT SIGN FIVE-YEAR R&D AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE OFFSHORE WIND TECHNOLOGIES IN THE UK; 05/03/2018 – The worst may soon be over for General Electric shareholders, says longtime analyst Nick Heymann; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE REVENUES WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 74% REPORTED AND DOWN 14% ORGANIC; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,702 shares to 66,895 shares, valued at $18.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,280 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Danaher Stock Soared Nearly 40% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IndiGo drops Pratt for $20B CFM order – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “GE’s Larry Culp Faces Ultimate CEO Test in Trying to Save a Once-Great Company – Bloomberg” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brazil Power Transmission Companies Axe General Electric After Explosions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “William Blair on the GE bull train – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Limited Com invested 0.49% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Texas Yale Cap Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Loudon Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 19,974 shares. Ironwood Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% or 83,500 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company holds 5,288 shares. Alpine Global Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.08 million shares. 208,105 are held by Rodgers Brothers Inc. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 82,140 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 10,929 shares. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 68,557 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Aspen Invest Mgmt reported 25,603 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Llc reported 50,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.2% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wilkins Inv Counsel reported 36,643 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 0% or 8,246 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Stock Market News For Nov 5, 2018 – Zacks.com” on November 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Stumbled in the Third Quarter – Motley Fool” published on October 26, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) as of Nov 30, 2018 – PRNewswire” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Stock Market News For Nov 1, 2018 – Zacks.com” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News For Nov 30, 2018 – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.