Lathrop Investment Management Boosted Acuity Brands (AYI) Position by $631,320 as Stock Price Rose; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Lifted Its Holding by $10.70 Million

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company's stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 346,719 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 5,261 shares as the company's stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,957 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 63,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 277,911 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,105 shares to 66,280 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 6,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,872 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 25,000 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tricida Inc.

