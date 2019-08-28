Lateef Investment Management LP Trimmed Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $3.95 Million; Shares Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, U S Global Investors Increased Holding by $323,363

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 1,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 9,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 7,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $221.45. About 1.55 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 54,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 297,196 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43M, down from 352,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.61. About 591,812 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.51M for 14.69 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 156,572 shares to 529,984 shares, valued at $24.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 225,000 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $979,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silvercrest Metals Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).