Lateef Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Hexcel New (HXL) Stake by $3.15 Million; Marlowe Partners LP Has Raised Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU) as Valuation Rose

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $128.91. About 759,873 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 45,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 371,564 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, down from 417,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 309,934 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 26,660 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 14,162 shares. Johnson Group Inc invested in 831 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 4,044 shares. Blackrock reported 6.81 million shares. Essex Investment Management Ltd invested in 0% or 220 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 19,122 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 235,217 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 2,007 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd holds 0.66% or 105,705 shares. Pggm Investments holds 183,800 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com has 106,955 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 106,252 were accumulated by Interocean Ltd Liability Company. 133,185 are owned by State Teachers Retirement System. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.08% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Lp, New York-based fund reported 25,361 shares. Moreover, Parametrica has 0.67% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 4,560 shares. Natl Asset holds 0.04% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) or 4,534 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 865,576 shares in its portfolio. Cutter & Co Brokerage holds 0.22% or 11,360 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 438 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Group Llp reported 23,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il reported 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 59,758 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 40,861 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na reported 1,139 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn has 727,472 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.03% or 117,170 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). The Colorado-based Advsrs Asset has invested 0.06% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $73.68M for 23.93 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14,076 shares to 68,737 shares, valued at $31.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hexcel declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.