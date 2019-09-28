Lateef Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position; Fort LP Boosted Analog Devices (ADI) Stake By $378,784

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 49.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 1,957 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 1,981 shares with $366,000 value, down from 3,938 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $122.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers

Fort Lp increased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 14.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 3,382 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Fort Lp holds 25,956 shares with $2.93M value, up from 22,574 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $41.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.22 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT

Among 9 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Accenture has $22800 highest and $182 lowest target. $207.22’s average target is 8.28% above currents $191.38 stock price. Accenture had 16 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $199 target in Friday, March 29 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 29. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 29. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 27 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Management Inc owns 0.32% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2.85 million shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Company invested in 1.07% or 89,352 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 2.55 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Verition Fund Management holds 7,332 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1.76M shares. Trustmark Bancshares Department accumulated 50 shares. Moreover, Middleton & Ma has 0.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,175 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 1.35M shares. D L Carlson Inv Group accumulated 0.3% or 5,178 shares. Pacific Global Investment Management has 1,770 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has 0.57% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 238,614 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated owns 47,048 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 601,585 shares or 1.07% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -0.64% below currents $111.04 stock price. Analog Devices had 8 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of ADI in report on Thursday, September 12 to “Overweight” rating.

Fort Lp decreased Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) stake by 3,342 shares to 775 valued at $111,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 3,986 shares and now owns 12,205 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Stockton has 0.98% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Amer And Mngmt Company owns 3.97% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 117,639 shares. Timucuan Asset Management Fl holds 1.01 million shares. Doheny Asset Ca stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Amer International Gru owns 158,153 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 7,250 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 29,678 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Stephens Ar holds 41,275 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions reported 0.17% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Barbara Oil accumulated 0.55% or 8,500 shares. Alps Advsr invested in 0% or 3,546 shares. Pnc Fin Gru holds 147,175 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 30,771 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.1% or 113,007 shares in its portfolio.