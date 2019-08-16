Lateef Investment Management LP Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Has Lowered by $3.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cqs Cayman LP Cut Its Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Position by $2.41 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 41,694 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 69,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.65% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 1.58M shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Expects Palynziq Will Be Available in U.S. by End of Jun; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss $44.1M; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BIOMARIN HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $1.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q REV. $373.4M, EST. $348.7M; 17/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces 1 Platform and 3 Poster Presentations at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 54,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 297,196 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43 million, down from 352,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.59 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 49.50M shares to 53.50M shares, valued at $75.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 55,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn).

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14,076 shares to 68,737 shares, valued at $31.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

