Lateef Investment Management LP Stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Caprock Group Has Lifted Stake by $1.36 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 18,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 126,265 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.40M, down from 144,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $252.68. About 83,161 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 763 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 2,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1772.44. About 628,790 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON HAS RESUMED CONSTRUCTION PLANNING FOR SEATTLE OFFICE BUILDING – STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – The surprising reason Jeff Bezos loves bad reviews from ‘divinely discontent’ Amazon customers; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s strength would be in search advertising rather than display; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich reported 616 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Com invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 18,000 were reported by General Amer Communications. Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 329,685 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cambridge Advisors Incorporated invested in 123 shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 3.69% or 18,044 shares. Barometer Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 138 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh accumulated 1.95% or 5,757 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc New York reported 31,764 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 6 are owned by Macroview Inv Management Ltd Liability. Cap Intl Sarl reported 4,810 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp invested in 50,190 shares. Tortoise Invest Lc invested in 126 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8,838 shares to 12,802 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,377 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon gives inside peek at expanded downtown Portland office – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,280 were accumulated by Oppenheimer &. 22,193 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 253 shares in its portfolio. 1,078 are owned by Horizon Invs Limited Com. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 30,986 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Heritage Management holds 1.2% or 100,367 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 107,646 shares. Egerton (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3.13% or 2.20 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 4,083 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.01% or 1,563 shares. Hl Limited Liability owns 3,303 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Jefferies Gp Lc reported 7,500 shares stake. Weik Mgmt has 16,464 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Lc has 0.11% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,981 shares to 367,889 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan picks up Vulcan, Martin Marietta Materials coverage as a bull – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.