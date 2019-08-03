Lateef Investment Management LP Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE) Has Upped as Share Value Declined; As New Oriental Education (EDU) Shares Rose, Dsm Capital Partners Has Increased Position by $16.55 Million

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Education (EDU) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 183,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 711,885 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.13 million, up from 528,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Education for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $103.17. About 1.11M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 263,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63 million, up from 186,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $101.59. About 513,186 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16,555 shares to 829,164 shares, valued at $216.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 711,902 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank (NYSE:HDB).

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why TAL Education Group Tumbled Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 72,029 shares to 343,512 shares, valued at $25.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 142,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Guidewire Software Announces Ontellus as New Solution Alliance Partner – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Guidewire Software’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Guidewire Software, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Lpl Llc reported 0% stake. Prudential has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 4,340 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 24,841 shares. Fiera Cap, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 355,794 shares. Bell Bank & Trust holds 0.13% or 5,070 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 560,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.05% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 680 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 9,153 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 110,538 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 2,747 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 661,423 shares or 1% of its portfolio.